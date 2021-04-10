Punjab announces revised schedule for matric, intermediate exams

LAHORE – Punjab on Saturday issued a revised schedule for annual examinations of matriculation and intermediate across the province.

As per the schedule, the matriculation exams will start from May 25, while the annual examination for intermediate will begin on July 3.

The results of matriculation and Intermediate will be announced on September 21 and October 20 respectively.

Earlier this week, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that nearly 4 million students across Pakistan take exams for 9, 10, 11 and 12 classes.

He said that exams for matriculation and intermediate will be held at any cost, adding that the will be shifted to the third week of May amid coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sindh will start taking matric board exams from July 1 to July 15, while intermediate exams will be conducted from July 28 to August 16.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, matriculation and intermediate exams will begin on May 21 and June 17 respectively.

The annual matric examinations in Balochistan had begun on April 9.

