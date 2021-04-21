Punjab announces exam schedule for grades I to VIII

Staff Reporter Lahore

The Punjab Examination Commission has announced the schedule of examinations for grades I to VIII in 13 districts of the province.

According to a notification issued by the commission, it reviewed the schedule of the conduct of School Based Assessment in the wake of the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre to close academic institutions in Covid-19 affected districts.

The exams for grade I to VIII will begin from June 7 and continue until June 25, whereas, schools will start issuing report cards from June 30. More than 5 million students of classes one to eighth will sit the exams.

The summer vacations will begin from July 1, the examination commission said and called for strict implementation of the SOPs during the conduct of the exams.

Earlier, the Punjab government had issued a revised schedule for matriculation and intermediate exams for all boards across the province.