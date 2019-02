Jhang

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the provincial government has allocated a grant of 30 million rupees for Christian community and upcoming Minority Empowerment Package will open the door of prosperity for minorities in Punjab. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is dedicated to provide equal opportunities to the religious minorities.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp