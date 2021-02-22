Punjab allocates Rs1 billion for Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin Scholarship Program

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced to launch Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin Scholarship Program for deserving bright students.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that Rs1 billion has been allocated for the scholarship program, which is a revolutionary measure to assist deserving students.

Students can apply for the scholarship through an online system.

He said that students’ particulars will be checked online and scholarships will be transferred to students through banking channels.

Buzdar said that the fund for the scholrship program will be increased every year.