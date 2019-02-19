Punjab aims to convert BHUs, RHCs into emergency centers; work 24/7

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday the government was making sincere efforts to strengthen the system of BHUs, RHUs, THQs and DHQ hospitals across the province.

Addressing a press conference at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), she said the government was committed to streamline the healthcare system in public sector hospitals for ensuring health facilities to local people at grassroots level in Punjab.

She said the government was also making hectic efforts to convert all basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centers (RHCs) into proper emergency centers which would work 24/7 across the province. The government was also ensuring round-the-clock availability of doctors in hospitals, she added.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health initiative was successfully moving ahead in eight selected districts of Punjab, as the government was spending Rs 1.4 billion in first phase in that districts. She said that PM’s health initiative would soon be extended to all 36 districts of the province and the government would spend Rs 5 billion in the second phase. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that distribution of Insaf Health Card would be started from February 22 which would be completed by the end of this year. Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the cards scheme in Rajanpur (South Punjab).

She said initially, the government was going to launch health cards in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Multan districts. She said that burial charges of Rs 10,000 each had also been added in the health cards for poor and deserving people.

As many as 35 million will directly benefit through the health cards across Punjab, she added. Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the Punjab government was also speedily working on a plan to issue special health cards for salaried class of the society.

