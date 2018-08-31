Punjab Agri Minister briefed about departmental activities

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nouman Ahmad Langerial briefed about Departmental activities. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshid briefed Minister about business matters/ activities of department.

The meeting was attended by all Head of Departments (HoDs) of Agriculture department and high officials, on this occasion, Secretary Agriculture Punjab disclosed that Agriculture sector recorded a remarkable growth of 3.81 % and surpassed its targeted growth of 3.5 % and last year’s growth of 2.07 %. Crop sector also performed well and witnessed a growth rate of 3.83 percent against the last year’s growth of 0.91 percent. This stemmed from higher yields, attractive output prices and supportive departmental policies, better availability of certified seeds, pesticides, agriculture credit and intensive fertilizers offtake. Agriculture department has planned to pin sectoral growth on pure scientific basis.

So, keeping in view, farmers are now being empowered by inclusion of digital and financial inclusion. Through Connected Agriculture Platform Punjab (CAPP) department is providing extension services to the farming community through specialized Apps of smartphone and 1,10,000 registered farmers are being given such smartphones in Punjab. For immediate relief and to avoid farmer loss, department has started crop insurance (Takkaful) scheme for farmers.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab also briefed him about on-going projects of Agriculture department. On this occasion, Minister for Agriculture Punjab admired department outreach performance and advised officers to sustain this progress as whole economy depend on Agriculture sector’s performance. He further said that department should work in a manner to complete agenda performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and to help farmer at their door steps. Agriculture is one of the top priority of Punjab Government because whole economy boost of county depend on it.

