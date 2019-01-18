Punjab Agri Deptt, FAO launch report on R-SMOG

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A new study analyzing the causes of smog related to the agriculture sector with an aim to assist government institutions in the development of appropriate policies, action plans and interventions to alleviate detrimental effects of smog on economy, health and environment in Punjab was released today. Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial, Minister for Agriculture, Punjab launched the report.

The event was attended by Ehsan Bhutta Special Secretary Agriculture, Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar Director Agriculture Information, Punjab along with high officials of department, academia and FAO representatives. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) under its project R-SMOG (Remote Sensing for Spatio-Temporal Mapping of Smog) has prepared this report upon the request of the Punjab government.

On this occasion Ehsan Bhutta has said that this is a first of its kind evidence based geospatial research which will also contribute to findings on emissions and drivers of smog. The contribution of the agriculture sector to smog through the practice of crop residue burning is significant although it is only the third sector by air pollutant emissions. Sectoral emission inventory of Punjab shows that the major portion of total air pollutant emissions come from the transport sector which holds 43% share, followed by 25% from industrial sector and 20% from agriculture.

Satellite data of atmospheric pollutants are being widely used globally in the decision-making and environmental management activities of public, private sector and non-profit organizations.The research findings, were reviewed by the FAO global technical experts on information with a geographical component, methods and tools and validated by a wide array of Pakistani experts and institutions. Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nauman Ahmad Langial speaking at the ceremony said that Government of Punjab under special directions of Chief Minister Punjab is already taking many measures to mitigate effects of smog menace. Current regime policy is to provide hygienic environment to Public that’s why Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan started tree plantation campaign to make environment better and Agriculture Department till now has planted more than 1 Million trees for environmental safety.

