Punjab Agri Dept providing fruit trees for plantation: Haider

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Trees saplings were planted in Agricultural Complex Rawalpindi on the occasion of “Tree Plantation Day”. Sajjad Haider Director Agriculture Rawalpindi Division said that Agriculture department under the direction of Wasif Khurshid Secretary Agriculture Punjab will participate in Tree Plantation campaign with full zeal and zest.

He said that tree plantation campaign launched by the present Government is revolutionary step and this will help to cope with climatic changes and controlling the temperature of earth.

He directed all his officers and staff to run tree plantation at union council and villages level. He also directed that extension staff should create awareness among farmers about importance of trees in addition to crops.

He told that Agriculture Department is providing fruit trees which will help in success of this tree plantation campaign.

Share on: WhatsApp