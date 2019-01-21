Punjab Agri Dept holds Horti Expo to promote agriculture

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Agriculture department organized Pakistan Horti Expo 2019 to highlight the importance of fruits, vegetables and high value agriculture crops of country’s own produced at international level.

Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Minister for Agriculture Punjab inaugurated opening ceremony of Pakistan Horti Expo 2019 whereas Dr. Wasif Khursheed Secretary Agriculture along with High Ups of department and large number of exporters, growers and other stakeholders indulging in Horticulture business from local and abroad participated in it. At the eve of inauguration Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Minister for Agriculture Punjab has said that this event will give a new horizon and open new doors of opportunities for producer, exporter and companies indulging in horticultural and high values crops business in this country.

He also appreciated agriculture department for organizing such a mega event. Minister for Agriculture, Punjab also said that it is obvious that horticultural, high value agriculture and horticulture production is a highly profitable enterprise which increases employment opportunities and brings about increased commercialization.

Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial during his visit at Pakistan Horti Expo 2019 also held meeting with delegations who came from Tajikistan, Indonesia and Malaysia and talked them on mutual interest. More than experts of 13 countries joined this Pakistan Horti Expo 2019 and 100 leading companies are also participated in this event whereas more than 80 different stalls installed.

Share on: WhatsApp