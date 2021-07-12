Punjab achieves tax target with 24.7% increase: CM

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that Punjab is the only province which has achieved the tax target as 24.7 percent increase has been reported during the revenue collection of last financial year by Punjab Revenue Authority.

Similarly, there is 18 percent increase in the tax collection target Excise department.

Usman Buzdar said that special incentives were given to business community to minimize the economic impact of Corona pandemic. Punjab is the only province whose tax revenue target is in surplus.

He said the incompetency of former rulers had badly affected the economy of the province. The previous government had made the province bankrupted, he added.

The chief minister said that incumbent government has worked day and night and put the economy of the province on the right direction and today Punjab’s economy has been strengthen once again, he added. INP/SB/AK