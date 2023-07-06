A signing ceremony “commitment of cooperation” was held on Wednesday between Agriculture Department, Punjab and Better Cotton Initiative, Pakistan.

Under this agreement, Agriculture Department, Punjab and Better Cotton Initiative Pakistan will take steps for better management of cotton under the joint strategy to increase per acre yield of cotton and also to improve the quality of yarn.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Anjum Ali, Senior Advisor Better Cotton Initiative, Pakistan Dr. Muhammad Shafiq, Chief Planning and Evaluation Cell Rana Mahmood Akhtar, Director Agricultural Information, Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar and other officers and Stakeholders participated.

Speaking at the event, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the economic development of Pakistan is related to cotton.

Punjab province accounts for nearly 70 percent of the country’s total cotton production. This year, due to the special interest of the Present Government, more than 4.6 million acres area has been brought under cotton cultivation after many years and the agriculture department is working closely with the farmers to achieve production target.

The revival of cotton is a big challenge, for which, all stakeholders have to work together. He further said that this agreement between Agriculture Department and Better Cotton Initiative, Pakistan will prove to be an important milestone for the growth and sustainability of cotton.

The joint strategy and technical guidance of both the stakeholders will lead to better management of cotton which will not only increase per acre yield but also improve the quality of cotton.