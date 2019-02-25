Punjab-A clinch U-19 Hockey Championship trophy

Islamabad

Punjab (A) lifted the Inter-Provincial Under-19 Hockey Championship trophy on Sunday after beating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK (A) in the final played at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Punjab (B) secured 3rd position in the tournament. In the final Punjab (A) beat KPK (A) by 6-4. Rana Waheed and Ali Aziz scored two goals each for the winning team while Umair Satter and Rizwan Ali also contributed with one goal each. For KPK (A), Usman Khan scored two goals followed by Asad and Roman with one goal each.

In the third position match, Punjab (B) defeated KPK (B) by 5-1. Abdullah scored two goals while Faizan, Ibrar Ahmed and Usman Bashir scored one goal each for Punjab (B). Ismail scored the lone goal for KPK (B).

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Shahbaz Ahmed Senior was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed trophies among the winners and runner-up teams.

PHF Finance Secretary, Akhlaq Usmani, Sindh Hockey Association Secretary, Muhammad Ramzan Jamali and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.

A total of 14 teams took part in the championship including 4 teams from Punjab, 2 each from Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh and KPK while one each from Islamabad, FATA, Balochistan and Azad Jamu Kashmir.—APP

