Punishment for Zainab’s rapist

Through columns of your newspaper, I request everybody to stop politicizing brutal crime of rape followed by murder of minor girls and boys. Those exploiting popular sentiments demanding public hanging of Zainab’s rapist and murder know fully well that there is no law by virtue of which this beast can be hanged publicly and can only be put to death by legally prescribed manner.

However, I suggest MNAs and Senators to pass legislation prescribing death by hanging for all criminals who indulge in heinous crime of rape followed by killing of minors, or at least 25 years of RI without parole and mandatory castration for crime of rape involving minors. Given quantum rise in incidents of rape, it is time that strict disciplinary action be taken against concerned SHO/DPO including termination of service without benefits where police fail to register such cases within 24 hours of complaint lodged or knowing about it.

The role of DPO, DCO and concerned SHO where over 12 minor girls, including Zainab, were subjected to rape in Kasur makes them unsuitable to hold such offices. Kasur police and district administration failed to perform their primary role of safeguarding life, dignity and honour of citizens. Had they performed their duties and not sat in offices for five days after Zainab’s missing was reported, this innocent life could have been saved.

However, decision by Punjab Government to establish Forensic Laboratory in Lahore, capable of performing DNA Test must be appreciated and similar laboratories made in other provinces on a priority basis.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

