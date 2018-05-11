Punishment being given to Nawaz Sharif for bringing economic development, peace : Tariq

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said punishment was being given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for bringing economic development and peace in the country. Under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, record development was made in the country, he said talking to a private news channel. Nawaz Sharif was given punishment for reviving peace in Karachi and bringing economic progress in the country, he said. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was a popular party and all the members of the national assembly were fully supporting and standing behind the party, he said. Commenting on some elected members of the party joining Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf, he said they had gone to PTI due to delimitation of the constituencies. He added that all the party workers and members were fully united under the flag of PML-N. To a question, he said the PML-N government had made record development during the period of last five years. He added that masses would give vote to the party on the basis of performance and deliverance. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said PML-N had followed its manifesto and worked for the welfare of masses.

Related