Punished for framing independent foreign policy: Imran

PTI to move SC seeking clarity on holding rallies

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Reiterating his resolve to not accept the “imported government ”the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday declared to continue struggle against them come what may.

“I will not accept the corrupt lot imposed on us by their foreign masters even if I have to sacrifice my life in this struggle,” the PTI supremo declared while talking to media in Peshawar adding he was punished for framing an independent foreign policy which did not suit the US and her “slaves” in Pakistan.

Imran also announced his party would move the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday seeking clarity on holding public rallies after the government crackdown and clashes across the country.

“During last week’s long march, the police brutally tortured PTI party workers and supporters despite Supreme Court’s orders against raising any obstacles on their way. We will raise the government’s brutal oppression on all forums and will seek legal help over the recent ban on protests by the imported government” he said. He said had Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah been punished for the Model Town massacre, they wouldn’t have repeated the same against PTI workers last week. Imran alleged that the courts always favoured the Shareef family.

The PTI chief also declared to challenge the incumbent government’s decisions of reversing voting rights of overseas Pakistanis and making amendments to NAB ordinance saying those were taken with malafide intentions.

It has become now crystal clear that the corrupt” and fascist lot has taken over the country and it is now upon the state institutions to save the country and if the country goes towards total destruction they will be held responsible for that,” he maintained.

Imran said despite all the issues that have taken place in the last few days our doors for negotiations remained open should the government announced early elections in the country.

“We can easily hold talks with them if they announce early elections in June.