Punish those who still love Pakistan, says Bangladesh PM

Dhakka

The prime minister of Bangladesh has said that the people of the country need to punish those who still love Pakistan despite living in an independent nation, BD News 24 reports. “The people of Bangladesh must respond to those who have been lost in their love for Pakistan. They must be punished. We must make them forget their love for Pakistan,” Sheikh Hasinas told an event on Sunday.

“If we cannot do it, we will cease to exist,” she was reported as saying at the gathering, which was organised by the ruling Awami League at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

The president of the ruling party in Bangladesh was of the opinion that the assassination of founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 had affected the people in the country greatly.

Hasina termed rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) founder Ziaur Rehman and wife Khaleda Zia ‘lovers of Pakistan’, saying the duo had grabbed power in the country after the killing of Sheikh Mujeeb. Hasina scoffed at Zia, noting that the entire history of the country changed after 1975 as BNP made an effort to make people forget the events of 1971, which was evidence of their love for Pakistan.Hasina stated that party which came into power after the assassination of Mujeeb did not work for the people. “They did not want the country to progress. They were implementing the agenda of the Pakistani forces,” she alleged.—INP