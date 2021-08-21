‘Punish the perpetrators,’ China urges Pakistan after Gwadar suicide attack

ISLAMABAD – China has demanded Pakistan to conduct a thorough investigation on the Gwadar suicide attack and severely “punish the perpetrators”.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Islamabad strongly condemned this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries.

The statement was issued after a convoy carrying Chinese nationals was targeted by a suicide bomber in Gwadar, killing two children and injuring several others including a Chinese national.

The embassy “strongly condemns this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan”.

At the same time, relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again.

Recently, the security situation in Pakistan has been severe. There have been several terrorist attacks in succession, resulting in the casualties of several Chinese citizens.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan reminds the Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant, strengthen safety precautions, reduce unnecessary outings, and take effective security protections.

On August 20, at the Gwadar East Bay Expressway project in Balochistan, a motorcade carrying Chinese personnel was attacked by a suicide bomber. One Chinese was injured, two local children were killed and several others were injured.

