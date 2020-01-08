Punajb govt focusing on religious harmony

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affiars and Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the priority of the Punjab government was to promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance, while the PTI government is willing to set up a peaceful environment across the Pakistan.

He said that the incumbent government has taken all the possible steps but all stakeholders will have to work together to promote peace and harmony in the society. The minister said that to prevent recent tragic incident in Nankana Sahib, we all should promote social cohesion to secure future. He expressed these words during a meeting with civil society representatives led by CEO YDF at new minister block’s office on Wednesday.

Delegation acknowledged the services of PTI govt for promoting interfaith harmony and hoped that the govt would continue to play its positive role in fostering peace and love across the country.