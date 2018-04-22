PUN appoints legal advisor for overseas Pakistanis

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Union Norway (PUN), Chaudhary Qamar Iqbal has appointed a prominent lawyer in Pakistan in order to provide legal assistance to the overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan, says a message received here from OSLO. According to the notification of PUN issued on Saturday, Chaudhary Muhammad Azmat Farooq Advocate High Court will look after all the legal matters related to the Overseas Pakistani in Pakistan.

Azmat Farooq is an expert and a researcher in Civil, Revenue and Muslim personal laws having deep understanding of the legitimate concerns of overseas Pakistanis. Keeping in view of problems of Overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan, the union was in search of an honest and experienced lawyer for a long time.

Azamat Farooq, the legal advisor to the Pakistan Union Norway will also move a step forward in solving and raising the collective and individual issues of Overseas Pakistanis at the appropriate forums in Pakistan, the press release said.

Pakistan Union Norway (PUN) is a non-profit social organization which has been working for its community since 1995.—INP