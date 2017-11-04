Puma energy expands operations into Pakistan

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Puma Energy, the globally integrated midstream and downstream energy company, has successfully concluded an agreement with the Chishti Group to acquire 51% interest in Admore Gas Pvt. Ltd (Admore). The agreement was first announced on the 25th August 2017, and closing took place on Tuesday afternoon, 31st October 2017. The new company will be called Puma Energy Pakistan (Private) Ltd.

The acquisition forms part of Puma Energy’s global strategy of disciplined investing in fast-growing markets with a high demand for oil products. Thus offering the opportunity to improve local infrastructure, provide supply security and world-class retail propositions to local consumers.

Our joint venture partner has a significant retail network of over 470 sites nationwide. The acquisition will bring Puma Energy’s branded retail sites, lubricants, convenience stores and quality fuel product range to the Pakistan market. This follows Puma Energy’s previous investment in Africa, SE Asia and Latin America.

Puma Energy’s CEO Pierre Eladari said “As Pakistan is on a firm growth trajectory; growth which will place increasing demands on the downstream oil sector, it was a natural progression for Puma Energy to expand into the region as our proven business model can deliver value to customers and shareholders alike. Our development in retail will be underpinned by a significant investment programme, in order to develop best-in-class supply chain infrastructure in-country, ensuring the future needs of our retail business partners and public customers can be met.

Together with our new partner, we intend to play an important role in the future development of the industry in Pakistan, working closely with our new stakeholders in government, business and the public.”