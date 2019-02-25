Pulwama incident

Muhammad Usman

The suicide attack is an extreme measure. It is only resorted to when one is desperate and situation does not permit any alternative to what inevitably, one has to achieve. The blast at Pulwama is instance of similar nature and intensity because situation in IOK is increasingly becoming explosive as a result of Indian intransigence and state terrorism unleased by its forces unremittingly against innocent Kashmiri people, demanding a right of self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions. This leaves a simple proposition to ponder that who is in state of such desperation out of three parties to conflict of Kashmir; Pakistan, India and people of Kashmir. Undoubtedly, issue of Kashmir is of vital importance to Pakistan. Pakistan has never wavered in its moral and political support to people of Kashmir in their just struggle against Indian occupation.

The indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people is moving up gear with each passing day and getting out of Indian control. It has also started to attract world’s attention more meaningfully because of steadfastness of people of Kashmir against atrocities being let loose by Indian occupation forces. There is an in-depth UN Human Rights’s report which called for an urgent need to address past and ongoing human right violations and abuses and deliver justice for all people in Kashmir. UK Parliament report has accused India of mass murder of Kashmiri people. OIC has strongly condemned killing of innocent Kashmiri people by Indian forces. Given conditions, there is no situation of desperation for Pakistan however, within few minutes of suicide bombing at Pulwama, India hastened to charge Pakistan of its involvement in dastardly act of terrorism as of something on automation. It did not take care of even completing formality of some evidence before pointing finger towards Pakistan. Mere this fact could easily dishonor Indian claim however, there is more to it which could discredit it further when seen in larger context. Apart from this, there is much more in store for Pakistan which beams hope than despair, despondency and frustration.

A new sense of purpose holds the land under Imran Khan who has come into power to bring change in the country after marathon struggle of 22 years. Nation is in upbeat mood. The country is back on rails. With CPEC, geostrategic importance of Pakistan has found new meaning and world has understood it fast. US is mending its fences with Pakistan. On its request, Pakistan is also facilitating peace talks between US and Afghan Taliban. President Trump seems avid to meet new leadership of Pakistan. He has openly acknowledged an improvement in relationship with Pakistan in short time while talking about instant escalation between Pakistan and India. There seems to be a better appreciation and understanding of Pakistan’s problems at world institutions i.e. UN, IMF and FATF etc. In presence of such promising developments taking place, only a fool in Pakistan could venture such a desperate act as of Pulwama attack to sabotage their bright prospects and weaken its cause of Kashmir.

The brutalisation of IOK is total and complete with art and practice of persecution ever on increase. Its array includes humiliation, torture, cruelty, repression, arson, use of rape as an instrument of fear, use of pellet gun and custodial killings etc. A lot of blood have been spilled and reign of terror for Kashmiri people has become endless with highest concentration of hostile soldiers per civilians in world. It is the point where violence is responded with kind of violence, witnessed at Pulwama. Adil Dar, a Kashmiri lad is first suicide bomber whose Namaz-i-Janaza has been attended by sixty thousand people with no fear. The fear of death is out from bodies of Kashmiri people. With this, fear of state apparatus also goes. Adil Dar is their latest and most accomplished idol. A lot more would follow his footsteps if India does not see the reason. This is the reason that some saner voices in India and even Farooq Abdullah are saying that instead of blaming Pakistan, India needs to look towards its own policies/action.

It is a desperate situation for India. India hates to be bracketed with Pakistan because it dents its vaulting ambition of a regional and ultimately, a world power. The renewal of Pakistan as highlighted above is also causing anxious moments to India. It would definitely cut it to size. It is not easily digestible to India as it always strive to grab more importance than its means could afford. There exists a pattern of staged managed incidents, taking place in India and IOK whenever, Pakistan is moving to stability or India is close to hold General Elections. It is hard to take them mere coincidences and possibility of their recurrence could not easily be ruled out.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

