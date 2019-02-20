Pulwama: Hysterical response by Modi

Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal

THE suicidal attack on the Central Reserve Police Force on 14 February in the Indian-occupied Kashmir increased tension between the nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. In a tit-for-tat reaction, both sides called High Commissioners’ of each other in their Foreign Ministries to convey their strong protest. Despite, Islamabad’s condemnation of the attack, New Delhi has been threatening to take severe action against Pakistan. Instead of addressing the Kashmiris problem politically, the Modi government’s warmongering is ratcheting up tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours. On 16 February, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had expressed his fear about the “misadventure” by Modi Government for political purposes before the election in India.

Adil Ahmad Dar alias ‘Waqas Commando,’ 20 years old, native of the village of Lethpora, in Jammu & Kashmir, rammed a car full of explosives into the bus carrying troopers belonging to CRPF on a national highway near his village in Pulwama district, 20 kilometers from the city of Srinagar. The suicidal attack killed 44 CRPF personnel. The local Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group claimed responsibility. The JeM claim gave India a reason to blame Pakistan. On 14 February, Pakistan rejected allegations by the Indian government and media linking the attack to Islamabad. “We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement. Without investigation, the Indian Government alleged Pakistan by claiming that it had incontrovertible evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the attack. It demanded, “Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.” Prime Minister Imran Khan while rejecting all the allegations of the Modi government, had offered India to cooperate it in arresting the perpetrators provided, it shares actionable evidences. He said, “If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you that we will take action – not because we are under pressure, but because they are acting as enemies of Pakistan.”

The Indian ruling elite and law enforcement agencies need to listen that Mr Adil’s father Ghulam Hassan Dar, who told the media that his son joined a militant group after having been beaten by troops, while he was going to school in 2016. He said: They were stopped by the troops and beaten up and harassed. Since then, he wanted to join the militants.” Indeed, they have to realize violence breeds’ violence. Indeed, it’s essential that New Delhi revisits its aggressive muscular Kashmir policy and engages the Kashmiris in dialogue to address the volatile situation in the Valley. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 15 February that India would give a definite reply for Kashmir attack. He said, “I want to tell the terror groups that you have committed a grave crime. The perpetrators of terror will pay a heavy price. I assure the nation that we will punish the perpetrators of terror.” Subsequently, New Delhi withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) trade status given to Pakistan and reiterated its earlier claim to isolate Pakistan in the international community.

Prime Minister Modi announced, “Security forces have been given permission to take decisions about the timing, place and nature of their response. This is an India of new convention and policy.” India’s withdrawal of MFN and the current directive to the Indian armed forces marked that Modi government is not ready to listen to Islamabad’s clarification. It is planning to take military action against Pakistan, and therefore the probability of India’s surgical strike cannot be ruled out. Therefore, Prime Minister Khan categorically warned, “If you think that if you can carry out any kind of attack on Pakistan, Pakistan will not just think about retaliating, we will retaliate. There will be no way to respond other than to retaliate.” On 29 September 2016, after the Uri attack, the Indian Army DGMO announced that their troops conducted surgical strikes across the border. The validity of 29 September, the surgical strike was questioned. Pakistan straightforwardly rejected the conduct of the surgical strike, and therefore there was no escalation of the conflict. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to prove that the Indian Special Forces conducted a surgical strike for the sake of domestic politics. Since 2014, he has been using anti-Pakistan propaganda for mustering the support of Hindu nationalists also referred to as Hindutva forces in the state elections. It is apparent that he will continue maligning Pakistan to win the support of radical groups in the forthcoming national elections. Mr Qureshi said while commenting on the attitude of Mr Modi, “One is to act like a typical politician and stage his reactions and policy while keeping an eye on the next election.”

Importantly, the Indian armed forces have been planning to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan since 2017. The Joint Doctrine of the Indian Armed Forces-2017 (JDIAF-2017) released in April 2017 indicates, “India has moved to a proactive and pragmatic philosophy to counter various conflict situations. The response to terror provocations could be in the form of ‘surgical strike’ and these would be subsumed in the sub-conventional portion of the spectrum of armed conflict.” While celebrating ‘Surgical Strike Day’ on 29 September 2018, the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat called out for another “stern action” against Pakistan to avenge the recent death of Indian soldiers on the border, alluding to another ‘surgical strike.

— The writer is Associate Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

