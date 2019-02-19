The latest drama staged under directives of Modi in Pulwama, IoK, goes otherwise, if world studies (critically) past history of Indian terrorism. The attackers killed ‘40 soldiers’ travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The case is crystal-clear: First; well-planned work of spy-agencies for this tragedy-show through remote control blasting like, 9/11-drama. Second; Adil Ahmad Dar, claimed this suicidal attack in response to his parent’s persecution by Indian security forces. Both cases are going against terrorist-Modi’s government, legally and logically!

If Pulwama attack is a terrorist act, then, what about rapping of 8-70yrs+ mothers, daily martyring, maiming, pellet-gun for blinding and tying-up with vehicles to innocent Kashmiris? Is it a piety or, a service to humanity? Hitler/Changaz did it? Therefore, rather looking at terrorist Modi’s threats, International Community – Saudi Crown Prince, especially – must realistically assess, before leaving Delhi, in view of following proof.

Former, Indian Home Minister, Sushil Kumar Shinde, said on 20 January 2013 that training camps working under RSS and BJP are promoting Hindu-terrorism around the world. He also explained that these parties were behind blasts of “Samjhauta Express, Maccca Masjid and Malegaon”. A serving Navel Commander, Kulbhushan Jadhav’s terrorism in Pakistan and creation of differences between Iran-Afghanistan-and-Pakistan is well-proved – even then, petition accepted by ICJ!! Ex-Indian Army Chief, Gen. V.K. Sing has confessed that he founded ‘Technical Services Division’ to operate terrorism inside Pakistan and IoK. An ex-Investigating Officer, Satish Verma, disclosed that the terrorist attacks on Indian Parliament in 2001 and Mumbai in 2008 were carried out by Indian spy agencies.

So, it is appropriate time for world to declare once-again, Modi as “Global Terrorists Planner” instead of wasting time into Pulwama-drama-show, because it is only forty versus lacs of well-proved-graves of Kashmiri freedom fighters!!

M AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

