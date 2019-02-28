Pulwama detonation!

According to terrorist Modi’s team, over 40 CRPF personnel were killed with terrorist’s target on convoy through a car bomb having 350kg (scaled exactly by RAW!) at Pulwama. Without investigation, India blamed Adil Ahmed Dar, who is in Police custody since 2017. And, also, to Abdul Rasheed Ghazi as conspirator who died in 2007. So, result of drama is crystal clear “self-detonation”. Certainly, lie has no foundation to stand upon!!

It’s not only identity of terrorists which is questionable but, also, there are many others (?) which arise on so-called Indian blame-game: preparation of such IED borne vehicle takes months, how only one local suicide bomber did this from jail? How explosives reached in a tightly secured area? JeM and Lashkar-e-Tayaba are (local) freedom fighters; it’s not difficult to make fake videos (in this era!) for blaming any organization/state; timing for this carnage was quite appropriate because Muhammad Bin Salman was due to visit Pakistan and India; hearing of Yadav case in ICJ; opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs; CPEC and terrorist-Modi’s election!!

Going into details of past events, one can rightly say that India always intends to be beneficiary through false-flag operations for diverting world’s attention from brutal acts going on in the IoK since partition. PM Imran Khan in his address candidly asked for tangible, credible and intelligence-based evidence for action (if any) – instead, threats of strategic-strikes and closing of water etc were hurled. He also advised Indian leadership to break the shackles of past mantra and refrain from blaming Pakistan for such detonation(s)!

Pith and marrow of this drama-show is that Modi slain his army in Pulwama by self-detonation – like 9/11 – even then blaming Pakistan. In light of Scribe’s proof, it’s upto world and Indian-public to decide right/wrong. Come what may, Pakistani nation is ready for peace/war!!

Muhammad Azam Minhas

Tatrinote, AK.

Share on: WhatsApp