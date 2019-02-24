Previous and present Indian Army Chief{s} were/are (openly) dancing to teach a lesson to Pakistan on so-called interference in Indian-occupied Kashmir. So, some think-tanks were indicating for another Bombay-style self-detonated-drama-show. Certainly, Pulwama carnage was a well-planned-drama of RAW like hijacking in 1970 for banning PIA flights over India, Agartala, Samjohta Express, Bombay, Pathankot, Uri and the likes. All ‘shows’ were pre-planned and this was for Saudi Crown’s arrival in Pakistan/India!!

Pulwama carnage clearly reflects same characters of RAW like her, sister spy-agencies – CIA, MUSSAD, M1 etc. It is well proved that for greater agenda they do not hesitate to kill-own-men (US Ambassador along with Genl. Zia-ul-Haq and 9/11). It is crystal clear that everything was managed beforehand; so video of so-called attack released on Indian media immediately!!

Imagine; for movement of army in Pulwama, check-posts were established on every kilometer in addition to aerial and video surveillance. The targeted vehicles were part of a large convey. Under such cover (how) an alien SUV be parked and did not notice, which was loaded with explosives?? The conclusion is that, guards on highway were of spy-agencies so, well-aware about happening ahead. So, a layman is recognizing that, it was a self-detonated attack.

On the other-side of the wall, present milieu of regional and world events are moving fast towards Pakistan’s progress. Thus, this move is pinching Indian terrorist leadership. For example: US’s, U-Turn from do-more to help-more, Chinese, Saudi and UAE support, Russia’s US$ 14b Gas Pipeline Agreement etcetera. Thus it is upto UNHRC and parents of army personnel – to catch Indian leadership from neck on the basis of self-detonation of Pulwama. And, on other, 20cr Pakistanis are standing along with defence forces for defence, with tested arms of 1998!!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

