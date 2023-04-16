Pulwama attack’s reality was hidden from public, says Ravish Kumar

Renowned Indian journalist Ravish Kumar while raising question over the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on former Governor of occupied Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik’s revelations about Pulwama false flag operation has said that the reason of the attack was “the election and to create tension on border”.

Ravish Kumar who is also a youtuber in a vlog referred to several quotes from Satyapal Malik’s interview and said that Balakot strike was launched only for political gains.

He said that the Pulwama attack’s reality was hidden from public and media showed Modi as hero, and forced him to launch an attack against Pakistan.

The Indian journlaist said that families of slain Indian soldiers said that Modi govt has failed to find reasons of the attack.

“At that time whoever talked on incident was declared traitor,” he added.—KMS