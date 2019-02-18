Pulwama attack!

The attack, which has killed dozen of Indian army soldiers in occupied Kashmir remains a hot debate on Indian channels. The lethal attack was carried out by a young Kashmiri Aadil Ahmed Dar, affiliated with Jaish-i-Muhammad organisation, who was few years ago tortured by Indian troops in IOK.

Interestingly, India is always ready to accuse Pakistan without any solid evidence or proof. Pakistan condemned the brutal attack yet the country is always blamed. One wonders how a car, loaded with massive explosives, penetrated the high-security zone and carried out the attack? Nonetheless, this is not the first blame by India. Previously, India accused Pakistan of having links in the fatal incident of Uri attack. Apparently, Pakistan proved itself a neutral country in the Uri incident, having no links. Time and again, India threatens to stage surgical strikes. India must remember that this idea is easier said than done. This is only possible in Bollywood movies not in real globalised world.

Avoiding such mindless and illogical statements is in the only ultimate interest of peace in this region. India is recommended to think out of the box to help reach an amicable solution of this decades old problem.

WAJAHAT ABRO.

Shikarpur, Sindh.

