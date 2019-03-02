Pulwama Attack Reality

As the Indian Government has claimed, “Pakistan was behind this attack”. There was no such reason for Pakistan to do this or to get involved. This attack was rather from a civilian intention. How could we expect the poor and helpless people to react?

Since the time of independence, Disputed Kashmir is the issue and India does not want to lose that part of the land there is also alliance involved for that not to happen. Generations have passed away in this turmoil. The coercion and cruelty by the Indian army over the innocent civilians of Kashmir have not stopped. What you can expect from them when you kill their families their fathers and mothers, torture them, rape their girls. This shows how coward their army is and now it is clear that how incapable they are after these recent incidents that took place.

This is not about was it right or wrong, senses stop to work when you see your loved ones being killed or murdered. The Islamist militant group did what they had done to them. It is as simple as tit for tat.

Jaleel Ehmad

Karachi

