Pulwama attack: Another false rebuke

AS if the Uri attack, Mumbai attacks, other so-called false flag operations and surgical strikes melodrama wasn’t enough for India that they created new fuss on the recent Pulwama attack in the IoK. Generally speaking, Pakistan has never remained apple of an eye for any foreign or regional power because of its geographical location and resources. Particularly from India, the inherent animosity is always clear and blame game chosen as an easy way out. Somehow or the other Pakistan being strategically important country remains in limelight and often target of accomplices by involving it in blame game. Accusation certainly is a never missed opportunity particularly by India as we often witness tension across LoC and despite warnings India continues to have unprovoked firings. On different instances India has often created hype and for any kind of terrorist activity without validations, India indicts Pakistan. Be it a Pathankot incident, Uri attack or claims of surgical strikes, India has always sought to direct its guns towards Pakistan.

According to media reports, on 14th of February 2019 nearly 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Reports suggested that the vehicle used by the terrorists was a Mahindra Scorpio carrying more than 350 kg of explosives. However Indian Home Ministry sources said that terrorists triggered the car bomb while 78 vehicles with over 2,500 CRPF men were on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Jaish-e-Mohammed, a banned terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack and Indian government like always without any investigation has blamed Pakistan behind this attack by saying that Pakistan must stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory.

Pakistan while condemning the attack and rejecting speculations regarding its involvement mentioned the matter as a grave concern. Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations”. New Delhi accuses Pakistan of fuelling the uprising that has left tens of thousands of civilians dead. While Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua while briefing Diplomatic Corps said that India was quick to point finger at Pakistan after a Kashmiri freedom fighter carried out a suicide bombing in Pulwama area of the IoK a few days ago, killing dozens of Indian soldiers. India claimed the JeM, which once had presence in Pakistan but is now active in Indian-occupied Kashmir alone, had carried out attack. JeM remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002 and Pakistan is implementing its obligations on sanctions implementation. Indian official sources said that attack was carried out by one Adil Ahmad Dar alias “Waqas Commando”, a resident of Kakapora. However after investigations it’s revealed that this guy had been in Indian Police custody since 2017.

Interestingly, Indian media blamed Abdul Rasheed Ghazi as a conspirator of this attack who already was killed in 2007. So is the level of Indian investigations. It’s not only identity of terrorist which is questionable but there are number of other questions which arise on so-called Indian blame game. The incident happened in an area which is 150 kilometres deep inside the Jammu area on convoy of 2500 soldiers. Preparation of such IED borne vehicle takes months and how only one local suicide bomber can do this? How can explosives reach in a tightly secured area if so then it shows that Indian security itself was very weak to take fool proof security measures in restricted area. JeM and Lashkar-e-Tayaba are tantamount to freedom struggle in IoK and it’s not difficult to make fake videos and blame any organization. The timings for this incident are quite co-incidental as Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was due to visit Pakistan, there was hearing of Yadav case in ICJ, Pakistan was active for Afghan peace reconciliation process and talks were to take place in Islamabad and after opening of Kartarpur Corridor, a largest celebration on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak by Sikhs has to take place, and likewise when Pakistan is looking forward towards economic boom through CPEC and we see Modi who again wants to be in reign is adopting such BJP malicious moves to gain vote bank in upcoming Indian elections.

Going into details of such events, one can rightly say that India wants to be beneficiary in this incident while pushing Pakistan again towards diplomatic isolation. Their earlier narrative of isolating Pakistan was fast getting defeated and they needed yet another false flag operation in order to resurface their narrative and divert world’s attention from its brutal acts in IoK. PM Imran Khan in his address asked for tangible, credible and intelligence-based evidence which should be shared and expressed the resolve that Pakistan would take action. The Prime Minister also advised the Indian leadership to break the shackles of its past mantra and refrain from targeting Pakistan for every incident in the Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan surely has come a long way to curb menace of terrorism from its soil and when on diplomatic, strategic, economic and international fronts it is successfully rising, India is adopting tactics of blame game to malign Pakistan again. The question is can India be trusted for cordial relations with such behaviour of allegations without confirmation?

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

