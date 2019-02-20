Pulwama attack

Following the militant attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama area on February 14, tension between India and Pakistan is once again running high. Over 40 Indian paramilitary troops were killed in the attack, which has been claimed by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, a proscribed organisation. And once again, there are allegations from across the border as there have been in previous such strikes where India’s security personnel in occupied Kashmir have been targeted that those who planned the attacks had links with the Pakistani state, a charge that Pakistan has vigorously denied.

In fact, the Pakistan Foreign Office has condemned the attack, saying that it was a matter of grave concern. It is important to mention that it has become a frequent strategy of Indian State to mischievously use false flag ops to malign Pakistan on various counts. As India has failed to cow down the resilience and determination of brave Kashmiri people, an increasing and strangulating terror campaign had been unleashed by Indian LEAs in the IoK since the start of the year.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

