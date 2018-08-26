Pull the plug on it

The rocket attack on Kabul when the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was lecturing on the occasion of the beginning of Eid al-Adha was unfortunate. Festivals mean celebrations and a matter of great get-together. Any attempt to disrupt the public celebrations or any sinister plan to create disturbance to the people should be stopped and curbed forthwith through stringent measures.

There is no denying the fact that terror attacks are always posing big threats to the international community. Therefore, let there be no going back or let there be no backtracking on the position to tackle terror threats.

All the countries from the world community including the powerful media should come together to pull the plug on terrorism through multiple methods and strategies.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

