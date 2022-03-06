Pulisic leads Chelsea’s rout of Burnley

Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea tighten their grip on a top-three finish as a stunning second-half display overwhelmed relegation-threatened Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor.

Burnley managed to keep Chelsea at bay in the first half despite significant pressure, but Thomas Tuchel’s side upped the ante after the break, scoring three goals inside eight minutes before Pulisic added the 4th in the 69th minute to seal a comfortable victory.

Reece James got the scoreboard rolling in the 47th minute. The right-back skipped past Dwight McNeil before striking past Nick Pope. Kai Havertz doubled the visitors lead five minutes later when he nodded in a superb cross from Pulisic.

A resurgent Havertz added his second goal of the game in the 55th minute as he bundled home a fizzed cross from James, before Pulisic netted Chelsea’s fourth, tapping in to secure all three points.

Saturday’s result, which moves Chelsea six points clear into third place, comes as owner Abramovich put the club up for sale amid potential UK government sanctions against him following Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

At least 10 credible, interested buyers have been identified by Raine Group, the New York merchant bank hired by Abramovich to find a buyer.

Chelsea are 13 points behind leaders Manchester City, while Burnley stay in 18th place on 21 points.