SOUTHAMPTON: Cheteshwar Pujara’s painstaking and brave century gave India a narrow lead on the second day of the fourth Test after England off-spinner Moeen Ali took five wickets at Southampton on Friday.

Pujara’s near six-hour 132 not out was the cornerstone of India’s 273, made in reply to England’s first-innings 246.

Ali took five wickets for 63 runs in 16 overs — his second successive five-wicket innings haul in a Test against India at Southampton following a return of six for 67 in 2014.

