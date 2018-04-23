PUC’s int’l message of Islam conference today

Our Correspondent

Lahore

Pakistan Ulema Council is all set to host ‘3rd International Message of Islam Conference’ today (Monday) at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore. Delegates from all over Islamic World, scholars and notable representatives of religious organizations from different Islamic countries have reached Lahore to attend this conference, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

Talking to media here on Sunday at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that Ambassadors of Muslim countries, dignitaries from all over Muslim world, religious scholars, clerics and 5000 Ulemas and Mashaykh from all over Pakistan are attending this conference. Muslim Ummah should get united and carryout joint struggle to annihilate menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that Muslim Ulemas and religious scholars should devise a unanimous and cohesive mechanism to foil conspiracies of terrorists and extremists.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi underlined that ‘3rd International Message of Islam Conference’ is being held to devise a unanimous mechanism against terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence and to make an end to prevailing foreign interference in affairs of Muslim countries. Delegates from more than 12-Muslim countries are visiting Pakistan to attend this conference and key decisions will be made at this conference regarding ‘Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain’ and to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Second-part of the conference will be chaired by Secretary Religious Affairs of Saudi Arabia, meanwhile representatives of Sheikh-ul-Azhar and Deputy Chief Justice of Palestine will readout message of Palestinian President in the conference.