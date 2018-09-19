PUCIT Software Technology Park groundbreaking held

The groundbreaking ceremony of Software Technology Park (STP) at PUCIT New Campus was held here on Wednesday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar was the chief guest while PUCIT Principal Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar, faculty members and a large number of students were present at the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that PU administration would encourage promotion of industry-academia linkages. The STP will be constructed through PUCIT funds and will house offices of tech companies as well as an incubation center, with the primary goal of enhancing PUCIT-industry linkages.

Afterwards, Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, gave the Vice Chancellor a tour of the campus, GIS Center, labs, lecturer theatres, Daycare Center, Prayer Hall, and Library. The Vice Chancellor appreciated the provision of high-class facilities to students as well as well-maintained environment friendly ecosystem in the college including a large number of fruit trees.

Faculty members requested the Vice Chancellor to allow provision of a cafeteria and at least limited medical services to PUCIT, Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB), and Center of Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB).—INP

