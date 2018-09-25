PUC would play crucial role in eliminating sectarian prejudices: Qadri

Speakers at a seminar Tuesday underlined the need for forging greater unity among Ummah to foil nefarious designs and conspiracies being hatched to fan sectarianism in the society. They also emphasized to evolve an effective strategy to promote harmony among different faiths and schools of thought.

They expressed these views at a seminar titled ‘Wahdat-e-Muslima’ organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) in connection with 88th National Day of Saudi Arabia.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Huq Qadri said “ holding of such a conference is a clear message to enemies of Islam that Muslims are united.”

Appreciating the efforts of Maulana Tahir Ashrafi in bringing representatives of different sects at one platform, the Minister said that the PUC would play a crucial role in eliminating sectarian prejudices.

The minister vowed to make the Ulema Council, working under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, a more effective and vibrant body.

He said similar bodies would also be set up at provincial level where religious scholars from various sects could share their religious stance on any issue, besides resolving it.

Interior Minister for Shahryar Khan Afridi said “a man offers a prayer in European Mosques peacefully while in Pakistan the Muslims are forced to worship under a security cover.”

“Being a state, it is our responsibility to ensure the respect of religious places and Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will ensure the dignity of Mosques, Seminaries and Imam Imam-Bargahs on priority basis,” Afridi said

Terming the Muslim countries as true friends of Pakistan, he said, the PTI government would not let anyone interfere in internal affairs of the country.

He also extended the felicitation to Saudi Arabia on its National Day.

The Minister said they were planning to visit every seminary of the country to beware of the real issues being faced by students studying there.

Responding to this, Chairman of PUC Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said, there were some 30,000 Madressahs in the country and the doors of each seminary were opened for the authorities concerned.

He assured that “the state will definitely have our assistance and support for its positive initiatives and deeds.”

Ashrafi said “We are believer of one God and together we can defeat the evil designs of conspirators to promote extremism and sectarianism among Muslim nations as they are doing in Middle East.”—APP

