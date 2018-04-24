PUC wants Islamic Alliance against interference in Muslim countries’ affairs

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Joint declaration of ‘3rd International Message of Islam Conference’ announced to carryout worldwide movement for annihilation of terrorism, extremism, sectarian violence and to constitute ‘World Islamic Ideological Alliance’ against prevailing foreign interference in affairs of Muslim countries, specifically in the Arab World. The conference also resolved that Muslim Ummah will seek every possible measure to ensure security and sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain and announced unanimously to observe ‘Jumat-ul-wida’ as ‘Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa’. The conference also demanded of the government of Pakistan to ensure implementation on ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ draft with necessary amendments by seeking arrangements for protection of non-Muslim communities living in Pakistan.

The Joint Declaration of the conference also announced to declare Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz as the most favorite personality of Islamic World for year 2017 on account of his services for the cause of Islamic World and specifically for raising voice on the issue of Palestine. The visiting delegates and representatives of different Islamic countries also presented a ‘Honorary Shield’ to Pak-Security Forces for their services to eliminate menace of terrorism and extremism.

In aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, ‘3rd International Message of Islam Conference’ held here on Monday at ‘Aiwan-e-Iqbal’ Lahore. Dignitaries and ambassadors of different Islamic countries, religious scholars, clerics and Mashaykh from all over Muslim world and Pakistan attended the conference. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council chaired the conference, while Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Al-Sheikh Talal Al-Aqeel attended the conference as Chief Guest. Among other notable guests of the conference include Al-Sheikh Dr Rashid Al-Zahrani, Palestine’s Acting Qazi-ul-Qaza Justice Victoor Mehmood, President International Islamic University Dr Ahmed Yusuf Al-Darvesh, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliky, Dr Abda Hussain and Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Dr Qibla Ayaz.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliky addressing the conference stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in relation of eternal friendship. Respect and honor of Harmain Al-Sharifain in hearts of Pakistanis is exemplary.