PUC to observe Friday as Youm-e-Taubah

FAISALABAD Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) will observe upcoming Friday as ‘Youm-eTobah, Rehmat and Youme-Dua’ in all over the country. This was stated by Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir ul Hassan here on Tuesday. He said that the arrangements would be made for special prayers for safety from the coronavirus pandemic during Ramazan. He said that it is the responsibility of Ulema to cooperate with government in efforts to control spread of coronavirus and create awareness among common man about precautionary measures from the pandemic. While appreciating the role of Ulema, religious leaders and scholars in welfare of society, he said that they were respectful segments of the society. Central Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Ulema Council assured that Ulema would ensure implementation on 20-point strategy agreed upon for Ramazan in a meeting of Ulema with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi for holding Namaz.