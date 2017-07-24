PUC releases ‘code of conduct’ for Hajj pilgrims

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Ulema Council while releasing ‘Code of Conduct’ for pilgrims urged on would be ‘Hujjaj’ and pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia from Pakistan to ensure implementation on rules and regulations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. During Hajj days, pilgrims should stay away from indulging in any controversial debates and not to take part in any procession, political gathering and sloganeering. The ‘Code of Conduct’ also urged on elderly pilgrims and women devotees to say prayers in mosques near to their residences in Mecca and Medina.

‘Dar-ul-Aftaa’ Pakistan Ulema Council released ‘Code of Conduct’ here on Sunday to assist Pakistani pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia for Hajj. Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi accompanied by Mufti Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mufti Hafiz-ur-Rehman, Maulana Asad Zikriya, Maulana Hussain Ahmed Darkhwasti, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Abdul Hameed Sabri, Maulana Zubair Zahid, Maulana Muhammad Amjad Muhavia, Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid and other Muftis associated with ‘Dar-ul-Afta’ Pakistan Ulema Council announced ‘Code of Conduct’ for pilgrims.

The pilgrims were directed in ‘Code of Conduct’ to stay away from any political gathering in Haram during Hajj days and ensure obedience to Saudi laws and act upon on instructions of their ‘Muhalim and guide’.

The pilgrims were also directed through ‘Code of Conduct’ to say prayers in mosques nearby to their residences as in the jurisdiction of Haram, saying prayers in vicinity of Haram is all equal. The youths were also urged to take care of elderly and sick pilgrims from their respective groups during Hajj days. The pilgrims were also directed not to take any medicine with them without doctors’ prescription.