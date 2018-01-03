PUC to protest against US President

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The executive body of Pakistan Ulema Council announced to observe 5th January as ‘Protest Day’ to condemn threats of US President. The Central Executive Body meeting of Pakistan Ulema Council also addressed a press conference following the meeting, in which leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council announced to arrange ‘3rd Message of Islam Conference’ on 28th March 2018 in Islamabad. Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Chaired the Central Executive Body meeting.

The central Executive Council announced unanimously to arrange ‘Tahafuz-e- Khatam-e-Nabowat, Wa Namus-e-Risalat Ulema Mashaykh Conventions’ respectively on 8th January in Lahore, 16th January in Gujranwala and 21st January in Faisalabad. A resolution adopted at the central Executive Council of Pakistan vehemently condemned threats of US President Donald Trump towards Pakistan and demanded of the government to make a strong stance of Pakistan against threats of US President making it categorically explicit on US Administration that Pakistan is no more interested in ‘Do More’ criteria on US dictations and Pakistan wishes relations with US on equal footings.