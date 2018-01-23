PUC launches mass contact campaign to highlight Paigham-i-Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has started a mass contact campaign through Friday sermons at Masajid highlighting Paigham-i-Pakistan’, a national narrative to counter the mindset of terrorism, extremism and intolerance in the society. The narrative Paigham-i-Pakistan, recently launched by President Mamnoon Hussain, consisting of a 22-point Fatwa (religious decree), is signed by over 1800 Ulema and religious scholars of all schools of thought from across the country. It rejects terrorism, extremism and sectarian hatred, and terms use of force to impose Shariah a rebellion against the state.

The Pakistan Ulema Council would organize Paigham-i-Pakistan conferences in various cities of the country, a PUC press release here Monday said. On the appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council, it was reiterated in sermons delivered last Friday at mosques that any armed struggle in the name of enforcement of Shariah was contrary the Islamic teachings and killing of innocent citizens on that account also had nothing to do with Islam. The killing of even a single person was like killing of the whole humanity, it was stressed.

The Ulema, in their sermons, called for giving constitutional cover to the Paigham-i-Pakistan narrative through an act of the parliament. PUC Chairman and Member Islamic Ideology Council Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, in his sermon, said peace, progress and prosperity was vital for Pakistan. Every Muslim had a religious obligation to make peaceful struggle for the enforcement of Islamic law in line with the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah, he added.

Other Ulema while addressing Friday congregations in Bahawalpur, Kamalia, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawatpindi, Depalpur, Multan, Shorkot, Sargodha, Okara, Burewala and Lahore, called for discouraging the forces indulged in dividing the nation on the basis of sects.