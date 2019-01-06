PUC condemns elements issuing baseless decrees against armed forces, Army Chief

Islamabad

A joint declaration titled, ‘Islamabad Declaration’ issued at “Seerat-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen Conference” underlined that elements issuing decrees against state institutions, Pak-Force and Chief of Army Staff are causing harms and threats to Islam and Pakistan. All the religious schools of thought and religious organizations of Pakistan announced unanimously to condemn the elements issuing baseless decrees against security institutions and chief of army staff.

The clerics addressing at the conference stated that all the religious organizations of Pakistan condemned the decrees being issued by some conspiring elements are against the teachings of Quran-e-Sunnah to defame security institutions and chief of army staff. The clerics stated that every Pakistani and Muslim is guarantor of Finality of Prophethood faith. Rejecting the baseless propaganda, the clerics of the conference stated that belief on Finality of Prophethood can be ensured by pursuing the teachings of Quram-e-Sunnah instead of getting engaged in abusive decrees against one another.

“Seerat-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen Conference held here on Sunday at Islamabad Hotel in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council. The conference was also attended by 500 clerics and religious scholars from different religious organizations and religious sects. The conference stated that every Pakistani and Muslim is ready and committed to lay any sacrifice for belief on the faith on finality of Prophethood. The clerics addressing at the conference also stated that issuing decrees against state institutions is intolerable. The joint declaration also announced to observe 2019 as the year to eradicate terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from the country.

The joint declaration titled Islamabad Declaration issued at the conference with the consent of all the religious sections of the country announced that any political or religious organization in the country will not be allowed to make politics on the issue of finality of Prophethood belief. The Joint declaration issued at the conference pinpointed that

1 Making killings of innocent people on pretext of religious belief is against the teachings of Islam. All the religious organizations and religious sects of the country denounced these decrees and extremist belief of some sections of the society.

2 Any religious scholar or cleric will not be allowed to criticize prophets, caliphs of Prophet Mohammad (SAW), ‘Ahl-e-Baith’, Imam-e-Mehdi. Elements making sacrilegious comments on Ahl-e-Baith will not be consider as representatives of any religious organization and religious sect.

3 Any Islamic sectarian group could not be declared as infidel. Any Muslim or non-Muslim could not be declared as doomed to death extra-judicially. Faithful of all the religions and religious sects have constitutional rights to live in the country as per their cultural and religious norms.

4 A complete ban should be ensured on use of loudspeakers except Azan and Juma sermons. People of any religion and religious sects can arrange their congregations with consent of local administration.

5 A complete ban should be ensured on hateful publications (books, pamphlets, cassettes). A thorough check should be ensured on websites and online links propagating hateful content in the society.

6 Non-Muslims use to live in Pakistan with Muslim populace; therefore in accordance of the teachings of Islamic Shariah, it is responsibility of the government to ensure protection of life and property of non-Muslims living in Pakistan. Government should strictly handled the elements posing threats to sacred places of non-Muslims residing in Pakistan.

7 Government should ensure across the board implementation on National Action Plan. The conference also announced to hold 4th International Message of Islam Conference on 3rd March 2019 at Convention Centre Islamabad. Pakistan Ulema Council also announced to hold Paigham-e-Islam Conferences all over the country in the months of January and February. Among keynote speakers of the conference includes, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Dr. Ahmed darvesh, President Islamic University, Pir Naqeeb-ur-Rehman, Pir Manki Sharif, Prof. Zakir-ur-Rehman, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khaleli, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Allama Arif Hussain, Maulana Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Abdul Hameed Sabri, Maulana Abdul Raheem Naqshbandi,

Maulana Asad Ullah Farooq, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Aseed-ur-Rehman, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Atharm Maulana Shakeel Qasmi, and Maulana Qari Mumtaz Rabbani. The conference with the consent of all the participating clerics adopted following resolution. A resolution adopted at the conference stated that Pakistan has always played very effective role to ensure peace in Afghanistan. Religious organizations, Ulemas and clerics endorsed peace talk process of Afghanistan that has been initiated with joint efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Acknowledgement of Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan by US President Donald Trump is resultant of enormous sacrifices rendered by Pak-Force and people of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan. All the Afghan stakeholders should participate in peace talks to ensure peace in Afghanistan. Another resolution adopted at the conference appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure hearing on review petition of Asia Masih case on priority by providing an opportunity for general public to listen the hearing and arguments of the counsel of the plaintiff.

Another resolution adopted at the conference condemned decision of US to put Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the watchlist on pretext of religious freedom. The resolution stated that non-Muslims residing in Pakistan own all the rights and government of Pakistan used to ensure all the basic rights for minorities. The resolution stated that any adventurism on Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on account of religious freedom will not be tolerated. All the representatives of religious organizations and religious sects attending the conference endorse the decision of Pakistan Ulema Council to mark 2019 as the year to annihilate terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Pakistan. The religious leadership also announced to endorse support and cooperation for Pak-Force and security institutions of the country.

