PUC assures support for peace, harmony in Muharram

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Peace committees have been constituted on part of Pakistan Ulema Council at provincial and district level all over the country for restoration of peace and harmony during the month of Moharam ul Haram. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council addressing a Press Conference here on Wednesday stated that Pakistan Ulema Council with coordination of religious leadership of the country will ensure support with the government and law enforcement agencies to avert any untoward incident during the month of Moharam ul Haram.

“We also expect that religious scholals, clerics, Zakirin and Ulemas will also ensure implementation on Code of Conduct to make religious harmony in the month of Moharam”, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that religious leadership of the country will not support any organisation, religious group and individual making violation of Code of Conduct for Muharram ul Haram. He also announced that appeals to collect donations for Diamir Basha Dam will be made at Friday Congratulations in mosques affiliated with Wafaq ul Masajid Pakistan all over the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also resolved that Pakistan Ulema Council will keep endorsing initiatives of ruling PTI government as taken in accordance of Sharia and Constitution of Pakistan. He also demanded of the government to take first step to resolve outstanding challenges of seminaries and mosques. Consultation should be made with leadership of Madaris e Arabia ahead of making any change in curriculum and syllabus of seminaries. Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are knotted in relation of faith and belief and no one could make differences between both the brotherly Islamic states. Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that decision of Prime Minister Imran khan to visit Saudi Arabia hinted at the fact that foreign policy of Pakistan is moving in right direction.

In the past, poor understanding was witness regarding brotherly relations of Pakistan and other Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia; however ruling government is taking this mutual relationship on right track. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council stated that with the consent of all the religious schools of thought and sectarian groups, Narious the following code of conduct has been drafted to ensure peace and harmony on the eve of Moharam ul Haram in the country.