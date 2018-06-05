PUC applauds KSA role for security of Harmain Al Sharifain

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Clerics and representatives of different religious and political organizations while addressing ‘Tahafuz e Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa’ conference stressed that Islamic world specifically Arab countries have been victim of confrontation and aggression because of foreign intervention in affairs of Muslim countries. Israeli aggression and continued missile attacks in different cities of Saudi Arabia left Muslim Ummah with no other option to get united. The clerics also urged on political and religious leadership to devise effective mechanism to contain menace of terrorism and extremism.

Pakistan Ulema Council hosted ‘Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Conference’ in Islamabad here on Monday in which leadership of different political and religious organizations expressing their views asserted that Muslim world specifically Arab countries has been in a state of continued confrontation and chaos because of foreign interference in these countries. Muslim world have to get united against Israeli aggression and for Tahafuz e Harmain Al Sharifain.

The conference also announced that ‘Ashra Tahafuz e Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa’ will be observed in Pakistan from 20th Ramazan to 30th Ramazan and special sermons will be held on Friday 08th June, 2018 on the topic of ‘Tahafuz e Harmain Al Sharifain Al-Aqsa’ in the mosques all over Pakistan. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council chaired the conference while among notable clerics who addressed the conference include Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Abdul Hameed Sabri, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Qari Abdul Saboor and Qari Aseed ur Rehman.

The clerics addressing the conference stated that Mecca, Medina and Masjid Al-Aqsa are centres of Muslim’s unity. Enemies of Islam are coining conspiracies against these holy centers of Muslim to destabilise Muslim world. Any usage of aggression against Harmain Al Sharifain and Al-Aqsa will not be tolerated.