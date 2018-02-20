Publish names, photos of 4 untraced persons, regime told

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has directed the Handwara district administration to publish, in local newspapers, names and photographs of the four untraced persons killed in Handwara by forces on October 1, 1990, so that their relatives can identify them.

Bodies of four persons, namely Ghulam Rasool Malik, Ghulam Rasool Sofi, Ghulam Rasool Hajam and Shahzad Ahmed Pir, who were killed by troops in Handwara, are still untraced.

The police report submitted to the Commission reads that on 1st October 1990, police personnel namely Abdul Hamid, Ali Mohammad, Farooq Ahmed, Sonaullah and Mohammad Maqbool were deputed in Handwara town for patrolling. In the meantime, fire engulfed the town and some police personnel tried to reach Handwara police station but it was cordoned off by 76 Bn of BSF (Border Security Force) under the command of Ratan Raveen.

“The BSF personnel forcibly entered inside the police station and threatened the police nafri to kill them and set ablaze the police station,” reads the report.—KMS