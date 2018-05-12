Public woes reduced by implementing WM orders

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Major government agencies have reported introduction of significant reforms in their system to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz, by implementing Wafaqi Mohtasib recommendations, for improving their public services.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib had constituted committees which conducted studies relating to the functioning of Government organizations and made recommendations for improving their workings. Reports from agencies were accordingly sought under Wafaqi Mohtasib’s directive for ascertaining the implementation status of the recommendations made to them.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) reported up gradation of the Complaint Management System of the Institute and availability of essential drugs for the treatment of inpatients. Similarly report on Measles Outbreak stated that the supply of vaccine has been ensured and Cold Chain System, to preserve the vaccine, has been put in place to avoid future outbreak of the incidence. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has completed registration of 3,000 essential and critically needed medicines like anti-cancer drugs, immune-suppressants, and anti-viral medicines etc. The Ministry of Communication has also notified National Road Safety Plan for the Motorways and Highways and have also made suitable amendments in the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1999 in the light of Mohtasib’s recommendations.

Major reforms have been introduced in the pension processing and disbursement system to the relief of millions of pensioners. In the light of recommendations concerned departments have introduced online pension cell in each division/department and online linkages of the departments with PIFRA for ensuring timely pension payments. Similarly, reforms have been introduced to resolve long standing problems of Overseas Pakistanis by setting up of website and helpline for hearing and registration of complaints, settlement of Workers’ Insurance Claim, Consular access to the Overseas Pakistani Prisoners and One Window Facilitation Desks at 8-Internaitonal Airports of Pakistan.

The introduction of Prison Reforms particularly in respect of women and children is an important initiative of the Mohtasib Office. The study highlighted the existing problems in jails and recommended measures for redressing the problems. Large number of prisoners were languishing in various jails all over Pakistan due to non-payment of petty fines. With the identification of the issue in the study, philanthropists came forward and arranged payment of Rs.44 million fine to get such prisoners released. The Higher Education Commission (HEC), COMSATS and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have arranged books for the education of juveniles in Faisalabad Borstal Jail. Sweet Homes have been set up in various jails for the children who are detained with their mothers, besides improvement in the living conditions of women in jails.

The recommendations have also been implemented by National Data Base and Registration Authority (NADRA), Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) for reforming their system for better service to the masses. The Mohtasib Secretariat is continuously pursuing implementation of recommendations by the concerned Agencies for reducing public complaints and sufferings.