Public welfare will be continuned after elections: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that public service is biggest priority of the government and Pakistan Muslim league-N has always given preference to implementation of the agenda of public service. The development projects are clear proof of our immaculate performance in the province where revolutionary steps have been taken for the development of health, education, agriculture and infrastructural development. Similarly, timely completion of development schemes, meant for less-developed areas, has been ensured to implement the policy of ensuring composite progress of the province. That is why Punjab has emerged as an exemplary province with regard to development.

He expressed these views while talking to different MNAs and MPAs belonging to various districts of the province. The Chief Minister said that government has dedicatedly served the masses; adding that a lot of improvement has been ensured in health, education and other social sectors. PML-N government stands victorious in the public court after five years and we shall proudly go to the people in the next elections. He lamented that a lot of precious time of the nation has been wasted by liars and those who took U-turns. These elements will reap what they have sown, he added. The politics of baseless allegations is poisonous for the nation and due to it; a nation’s goal is lost because of blame game. Those who speak lies should realize facts, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said that provision of quality healthcare services to the people has been ensured and added that latest medical machinery and important equipments have been installed in the hospitals for the provision of latest healthcare facilities to the masses. Similarly, special attention is being paid to the provision of latest transport facilities to the commuters, he said. Shahbaz Sharif said that lakhs of passengers are benefiting from metro bus service in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad. I am fully committed to serve the people and shall not leave the mission of public service in the lurch to ensure complete development in the country. If Allah Almighty has accorded an opportunity, the journey of public welfare and prosperity will be moved forward with renewed zeal after achieving complete success in elections 2018, concluded the Chief Minister.