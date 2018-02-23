Public transport in our country is one of the major contributors to traffic hazards. Drivers of various public transports be it vans, taxis or buses, barely follow any of the traffic rules. It is surprising to see such individuals holding driving licenses who don’t even have the basic road sense, as getting a driving license is not a big deal due to prevalent lawlessness in our country. They don’t know when and where to push the brakes, they would stop at the turning points of roads to pick up the passengers while obstructing the ongoing traffic. Besides, overtaking, misuse of horn, over speeding and breaching traffic signals & lane discipline are a common practice. The reason being that there are no strict laws or penalties for violating traffic rules. The government is requested to take this issue into consideration and encourage development and implementation of particular laws regarding public transport.

SAIMA BATOOL

Mandi Bahauddin.

Related