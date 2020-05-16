Public transport fares cut by 20pc in Punjab

Punjab transporters on Saturday announced to slash fares by 20 percent after successful talks with the Punjab government. The Punjab govt has demanded transporters to decrease fares across the province in order to provide relief to people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Consensus has been made with provincial government to reduce fares by 18 percent across the province, announced Punjab Bus Owners Association president. He said that the reduced fares will be applicable as soon as the public transport resumes.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday granted in-principle approval for resumption of public transport across the province. Earlier in the day, the Punjab government finalised the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of public transport across the province.

As per details, the govt officials held a meeting with transporters and developed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming public transport services in the province.

According to the SOPs decided by the provincial government and transporters, passengers should have a distance of at least three feet when boarding. The air conditioning should be turned off and windows should be kept open.

Hand sanitiser should be made available at each terminal and face masks have been mandatory for every passenger. Passengers with a fever, cough will not be allowed to board the bus.