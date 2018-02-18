Public support

A political leader was addressing the sheep community to seek votes in favour of him before an election. He promised to gift each one of them lot of woollen garments if the sheep community vote for him and pave the way for victory. After the meeting, the joy of the flock of the sheep knew no bounds. After all they have been promised deluge of woollen garments! While the adults were rejoicing, suddenly a kid sheep innocently dropped the bombshell — “But from where will the leader procure such huge amount of wool to make those garments?” The sheep community went to dead silence after foreseeing their fate in near future if the leader indeed wins the election!

This is a story doing the rounds in social media which also reminds me of that Hans Christian Andersen classic “The Emperor’s new clothes”. When all the “educated” “enlightened” “experienced” adults were applauding the “beautiful dress” of the King, it required a mere “uneducated” “inexperienced” child to point out the King’s stark nakedness! Actually right from that child to the sheep baby or lamb — they had appropriately utilised their common sense unlike the adults who are generally gullible, forsake their minimum common sense at drop of a hat and allow themselves to get brainwashed by bankrupt shrill rhetoric!

It is high time the “mature” adults draw inspiration from the children brigade who apply their God-awarded intellect and common sense in all matters under the sun as their eyes, ears and minds are open and transparent, embracing all winds of logic and uninfluenced by manufactured “stories” implanted by a section of the media, vested interests and “mainstream” thought.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

Related